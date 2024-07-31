From Sept. 28 to Oct. 13, the seventh edition of 212 Photography Istanbul will captivate art enthusiasts across various Istanbul venues with a diverse program extending beyond traditional photography.

Following last year's success, which drew nearly 100,000 visitors, this year's festival promises an even richer experience with nearly 30 participating venues.

Organized under the Culture Road Festival program and supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, 212 Photography Istanbul continues its mission to promote sustainable art and cultural practices.

In collaboration with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) General Directorate of Culture, the festival will feature prominent names from Turkey and around the globe.

This year's supporters include JOTUN, BMW (represented by Borusan Otomotiv) and PARIBU, along with the Dutch Consulate, Institut Français Turkey and the Hungarian Cultural Center. The festival will also showcase the Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, renowned for its extensive new media collection.

"Leafout" will be presented as part of 212 Photography. (Photo courtesy of 212 Photography)

A major highlight of this year’s event is Sebastiao Salgado's "Genesis" exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This exhibition will be on display from Sept. 28 through December at the Tophane-i Amire Cultural Arts Center as part of the Culture Road Festivals.

The festival will offer a unique exploration route, highlighting projects across various creative disciplines, including fashion, gastronomy, architecture and new media. Alongside exhibitions, the program will include workshops, talks, film screenings, concerts and dance performances.

New initiatives

This year's festival introduces exciting new projects, including Scarlett Hooft Grafland’s "Salt Lake" project, which will be realized from May 13 to 31. The Dutch photographer, who participated in the 2021 festival, returns to Istanbul for this exhibition and discussion, supported by the Dutch Consulate and Mondriaan Fund, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Netherlands-Türkiye Friendship Agreement.

Additionally, 212 Photography Istanbul is expanding with long-term exhibitions, including Sebastião Salgado’s "Genesis," available for viewing over three months.

The 2024 exhibitions will focus on contemporary production techniques and display methods, promising attendees an innovative and inspiring experience.