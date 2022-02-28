Once in a century: Australia's east hit by deadly floods

Heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and claimed seven lives while the flooding in Brisbane, a city of 2.6 million, and its surrounding areas is the worst since 2011, when the city was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.
People use small boats to travel through floodwaters in Lismore, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.
