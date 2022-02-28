Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Once in a century: Australia's east hit by deadly floods

by Agencies Feb 28, 2022 9:35 am +03 +03:00

Heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and claimed seven lives while the flooding in Brisbane, a city of 2.6 million, and its surrounding areas is the worst since 2011, when the city was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.

People use small boats to travel through floodwaters in Lismore, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Jason Pride checks his neighbor's house in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Auchenflower resident David Miller is seen navigating his boat along the street past flooded houses in the suburb of Auchenflower in Brisbane, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A flooded road at Wooyung in Northern NSW, Australia, Feb. 25, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Houses are seen engulfed by floodwaters in the suburb of Auchenflower in Brisbane, in Brisbane, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Houses are seen engulfed by floodwaters in the suburb of Auchenflower in Brisbane, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Two people walk past a flooded area at Bowen Bridge in Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This general view shows a flooded street adjacent to Suncorp Stadium closed off in Milton in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Swift Water Rescue crew moves through the flooded streets in the city of Paddington in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Two men paddle kayaks down a flooded street in the city of Paddington in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man evacuates his dog as he wades through a flooded street in the city of Paddington in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man casts a fishing line into the swollen Brisbane River in Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A boy wades through a flooded street in the city of Paddington in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man paddles his kayak along a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Feb. 28, 2022

(AFP Photo)

This handout photograph taken and released Feb. 28, 2022, by the Queensland Police Services shows an aerial view of the flooded city of Maryborough along the overflowing Mary River.

(AFP Photo/Queensland Police Services)

The Sydney Harbor Bridge is seen through the windscreen of a car as rain pours on the city, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People use small boats to travel through floodwaters in Lismore, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Flooded scenes in Goodna, west of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Flooded scenes in Goodna, west of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Flooded scenes in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

