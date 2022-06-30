A 2,300-year-old figure depicting Eros, the Greek god of love in mythology, has been put on display at the Izmir Archeology Museum. The artifact is being showcased for the first time in 42 years after it was found in archaeological excavations in southwestern Muğla province.

The figure portrays the Greek god Eros, who was the son of Ares and Aphrodite in mythology and represents love, lust and passion. Eros is most often represented in Greek art as a carefree and beautiful youth, crowned with flowers, especially roses which were closely associated with the god.

Izmir Museum Deputy Director Ihsan Tercan looks at the 2,300-year-old figure depicting Eros at Izmir Archeology Museum, western Turkey, June, 29, 2022. (DHA)

The historical artifact was found in archaeological excavations in the Milas district of Muğla in 1980. Made of terracotta material, it was the handle of a vessel in the past and has a height of 4.5 centimeters (1.7 inches).

Dating back to the Hellenistic period, the piece was exhibited for the first time in a glass bell jar in the foyer of the Izmir Archeology Museum.

Izmir Museum deputy director Ihsan Tercan said, "The figure is a very important find. Our visitors are interested in the artifact so much. We had a lot of visits at the beginning of the holiday period. With the effect of the summer season, foreign guests also pay a visit to the museum."