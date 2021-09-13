Daily Sabah logo

Glitz and glamor: Best of New York Fashion Week

by Agencies Sep 13, 2021 11:03 am +03 +03:00

New York's first full in-person fashion week since the pandemic began had dozens of designers spread out over Manhattan and Brooklyn to welcome generally smaller crowds with varying degrees of attention paid to COVID-19 precautions.

A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person captures a picture of a model as he poses while presenting creations from the ONYRMRK Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models wearing clothes from Stacey Bendet's Alice Olivia Spring 2022 collection celebrating women in the arts pose at a fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation by Collina Strada at the VMA x New Generation fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models pose as they present creations from the William Frederick Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A stylist tends to a model before the presentation of the ONYRMRK Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models pose as they present creations from the William Frederick Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models pose as they present creations from the TEDDY VONRANSON Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A stylist prepares a model before the DUNDAS x REVOLVE New York Fashion Week Show in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation at the Moschino New York Fashion Week Show in Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model poses backstage wearing a creation by Vaquera at the VMA x New Generation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation at the Moschino New York Fashion Week Show in Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models present creations at the DUNDAS x REVOLVE New York Fashion Week Show in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models present creations from the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation at the Moschino New York Fashion Week Show in Manhattan, Sept. 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2022 fashion show at Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Models wearing clothes from Stacey Bendet's Alice Olivia Spring 2022 collection celebrating women in the arts pose at a fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

(L-R) Rachel Feinstein, John Currin, Stefano Tonchi, Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Carin Roitfeld attend Tom Ford during NYFW: The Shows at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Sept. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model walks the runway for Tom Ford during NYFW: The Shows at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Sept. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at Hair Couture New York Fashion Week September 2021 at Prince George Ballroom in New York City, Sept. 12, 2021.

(Getty Images)

