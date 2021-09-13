Glitz and glamor: Best of New York Fashion Week

New York's first full in-person fashion week since the pandemic began had dozens of designers spread out over Manhattan and Brooklyn to welcome generally smaller crowds with varying degrees of attention paid to COVID-19 precautions.
A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Sept. 8, 2021.
