A 6-meter-high (19.69-foot-high) bronze statue with 24 heads is attracting the attention of locals and tourists after being erected in New York’s Central Park as walkers pass by.

The work “Ancestor” by the Indian British artist Bharti Kher is a "universal mother figure" in the words of the Public Art Fund, which takes care of public art in the metropolis.

Kher's works stretches to more than two decades with paintings, sculptures and installations. The practice of her oeuvre employs the relationship with surrealism, narrative and the nature of things. She mostly prefers to play on the contradiction with mythical monsters and allegorical tales referring to traditional, political and poetic.

Kher studied her foundation course in Art and Design at Middlesex Polytechnic London, and received a fine art BA in painting, with honors at Newcastle Polytechnic, United Kingdom. Her work has been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions and has been included in scores of group exhibitions at museums and galleries worldwide.

The artwork, standing somewhat in contrast to the proud Western bronze statues commemorating historic figures and events, is the "most ambitious work to date" by Kher.

”I invite viewers to leave their wishes, dreams and prayers with 'Ancestor,' and to pass on their wisdom of living and love to the next generation," said the London-born artist.

"She is the keeper of all memories and time. A vessel for you to travel into the future, a guide to search and honor our past histories, and a companion right here, right now – in New York City."

At the southeast entrance of Central Park, where tens of thousands of people pass by every day, the Public Art Fund puts up a new work by a different artist every few months. “Ancestor” is to be on display until August 2023.