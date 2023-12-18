The Rendezvous Istanbul International Film Festival, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Turkish Cinema and Audiovisual Cultural Foundation (TÜRSAK), is gearing up to meet cinema enthusiasts from Dec.18 to 22.

To enhance intercultural and sectoral exchange and cooperation, the Rendezvous Istanbul International Film Festival hosts the cinema and film industry of different countries in Istanbul each year. This year marks its 24th edition, focusing on Spanish Cinema and showcasing some of the finest examples of European cinema's independence and realism from Dec. 8 to 22.

The festival aims to bring together films representing both Spanish and Turkish cinema in all their aspects. Alongside film screenings, panels, industry meetings and discussions will unite prominent industry professionals from Spain and Türkiye.

The festival poster for this year prominently displays the iconic Galata Tower of Istanbul alongside the unity of flamenco, which evolved from the cultural interaction among the Roman people in Eastern Andalusia during the 16th century in Spain.