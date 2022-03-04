Puppy eyes: Fuzzy pups trained to be guides for the blind

Wiggles, kisses and puppy breath. The five 8-week-old Labrador retriever and German shepherd puppies were open-hearted balls of fluff when they first arrived at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade earlier this month.

Moira, a 9 week old Labrador puppy sniffs the camera after dropping her stick during a Guiding Eyes for the Blind foundation class at Talbot Community Center, in Easton, Md., U.S., Feb. 15, 2022. This exercise helps a puppy with the "leave it" command.

(AP Photo)