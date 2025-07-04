The International Famagusta Culture and Art Festival is set to bring together art lovers from June 25 to July 15, 2025, with a rich and diverse program.

The festival is being organized by the Famagusta Municipality for the 25th time this year. The eagerly awaited festival lineup has been announced: Salamis Ancient Theater and Othello Castle will once again host the magical atmosphere of culture and art this summer.

As in previous years, historic venues in Famagusta will come alive with international artists, local talents and special performances from various disciplines. The rich content, ranging from music to theater and dance performances, will fully reflect the excitement of the 25th anniversary.

Over the years, the festival has hosted globally celebrated artists such as Natalie Cole, Jose Feliciano, Lara Fabian, Randy Crawford, Goran Bregovic, Pink Martini, Los Paraguayos, Bonnie Tyler, Loreena McKennitt, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, Apocalyptica, Cesaria Evora, The Wailers, ZAZ, Luz Casal, Paco Pena, Weather Girls, Third World, Aswad, Boney M, Buika and Lila Downs. It has also welcomed famous Turkish artists like Nilüfer, Candan Erçetin, Sertab Erener, Zülfü Livaneli, Timur Selçuk, Yıldız Ibrahimova, Bülent Ortaçgil, Özdemir Erdoğan, Leman Sam, Teoman, Okay Temiz, MFÖ, Özlem Tekin, Zuhal Olcay, Mor ve Ötesi, Zerrin Özer, Şebnem Ferah, Athena, Levent Yüksel and Cem Adrian. Legendary theater names like Yıldız Kenter, Okan Bayülgen, Ferhan Şensoy, Genco Erkal and Levent Kırca have also brought their plays to the island, while world-famous dance groups such as the Bolshoi Ballet, Aida Gomez, Antonio Najarro, Los Vivancos, and Anadolu Ateşi amazed art lovers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

All events will take place in a stunning setting, accompanied by historic architecture. The voice of art will echo through the stones of Salamis and the walls of Othello Castle.

While the enchanting atmosphere of the Salamis Ancient Theater continues to serve as the festival's classic venue, the majority of events this year will take place at Othello Castle, an iconic location that stands out for its historical and dramatic character. The castle will host such a comprehensive cultural event for the first time.

Opening with Adamlar

The festival kicked off on June 25 with a free concert by Adamlar, one of the leading bands in Turkish alternative rock. Known for their unique musical style and captivating stage presence, Adamlar delivered an unforgettable start to the festivities at Othello Castle.

Consisting of Tolga Akdoğan (vocals and guitar), Gürhan Öğütücü (guitar), Berat Işçioğlu (bass guitar) and Berkan Tilavel (drums), Adamlar blends genres such as rock, blues and hip hop with clever lyrics. Their latest album, “Kahırlı Merdiven,” was released in 2024.

Prague Cello Quartet performed

One of the highlights of the 25th International Famagusta Culture and Art Festival was the performance by the Prague Cello Quartet (PCQ) on the evening of June 30 at Othello Castle. Composed of four professional musicians who graduated from a music academy, PCQ captivated the audience with a diverse repertoire ranging from classical to film scores, jazz, rock and pop hits, including original arrangements.

Having performed globally since 2006 and rearranged hundreds of works, the group brought their signature blend of classical music, wit, and humor to their first-ever performance in Northern Cyprus, which began at 20:30.

Celtic Legends

Famed for showcasing traditional Irish dance and music, Celtic Legends performed at the Salamis Ancient Theater on July 1, 2025, as part of the 25th International Famagusta Culture and Art Festival.

Bringing Irish cultural heritage to life for over 20 years through live instruments and choreography, the group delivered an unforgettable journey. The show was directed by Sean McCarthy, with choreography by Jacintha Sharpe. Celtic Legends, known worldwide as the "Kings of Step Dance," have performed to over 3 million people.

Serenad Bağcan

Born in Ankara, renowned musician Serenad Bağcan met art lovers at Othello Castle on Thursday evening, July 3, 2025. Raised in a musically gifted family and classically trained from a young age, Bağcan began her professional career with the Ministry of Culture State Polyphonic Choir.

Having achieved international acclaim through her collaborations with Fazıl Say, Bağcan is celebrated for her unique interpretations, graceful stage presence and soft musical tone. She honored her roots and family legacy with her debut solo album SERENAD.

For this special concert, Bağcan was accompanied by the experienced musicians of the Famagusta City Orchestra, conducted by the esteemed Oskay Hoca – a significant contributor to the city’s music scene. The performance proved to be one of the most memorable nights of the festival.

Magnetic Faces Trio

Formed in 2023 by three young musicians, Magnetic Faces Trio will perform at Othello Castle on July 4, 2025, as part of the festival.

Blending ethnic jazz and rock with the island’s rich cultural heritage, the trio presents original compositions and melodies from diverse civilizations with a modern twist. Featuring Hüseyin Kırmızı on piano/synth, Ahmet Akınsel on percussion, and Özbil Kurtulmuş on bass guitar, the group will be joined by guest vocalist Ezgi Akgürgen, whose powerful vocals will enhance the festival’s energy.

Having conducted workshops at major universities in the TRNC, the group is preparing to enchant the festival audience ahead of their debut album release in mid-2025.

Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol Quintet

Led by Grammy-nominated composer, multi-instrumentalist and jazz pianist Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, the Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol Quintet will perform at Othello Castle on July 7, 2025.

Combining Middle Eastern modes and rhythms with contemporary jazz, Sanlıkol crafts a unique and universal sound. Sanlıkol’s music has been described by the Boston Globe as “colorful, imaginative, rhythmic and emotional,” offering a deep, multicultural and inclusive performance style that challenges musical superficiality brought on by globalization.

This concert will be a must-see for those seeking a rare fusion of jazz and traditional music.

Collectif Medz Bazar for peace

Paris-based Collectif Medz Bazar, comprising Armenian and Turkish diaspora musicians, will perform at Othello Castle on July 8, 2025.

Rooted in multicultural Paris, the group merges Armenian and Turkish folk traditions with modern arrangements and original compositions. Singing in their native languages, Medz Bazar shares messages of solidarity and unity, telling stories of exile and cultural fusion, and calling for peace and dialogue through music.

Formed in 2012, the group has performed across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Anatolian villages, continuing to build cultural bridges through music.

Mystical experience

On July 10-11, 2025, the festival will present a unique theatrical experience at Othello Castle. Directed by Achilleas Grammatikopoulos, “One Night at the Castle” tells the story of two Cypriot couples, one Greek and one Turkish, entangled in jealousy and conflict.

In the castle’s mystical setting, iconic Shakespearean characters such as Othello, Macbeth, Katherina and Hermia come to life in a performance that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. Set and costume design are by Giorgos Giannou, with music by Sais. Cast members include Izel Seylani, Zehra Evliya, Giorgos Evagorou, Maria Mesariti and Anthi Kasinou.

With themes of love, jealousy and betrayal, this performance promises an unforgettable evening where history and literature intersect.

Candan Erçetin to close fest

Celebrated Turkish singer Candan Erçetin will close the 25th International Famagusta Culture and Art Festival with a concert at Salamis Ancient Theater on July 15, 2025.

Known for her rich career, unique interpretations and distinct style, Erçetin will present a spectacular musical finale. Fusing Balkan and Thrace melodies with modern touches, she will perform her most beloved songs and new repertoire.

From Galatasaray High School to the conservatory, the Eurovision stage to her 30th anniversary tour, Candan Erçetin has left a significant mark on the Turkish music scene. Her performance at Salamis will offer festivalgoers a night to remember.