Swim at your own risk: World's deadliest beaches

by DAILY SABAH Jun 01, 2021 1:10 pm +03 +03:00

Playa Zipolite, Mexico

Called “Beach of the Dead” by locals, this nude beach in Mexico is home to dangerous riptides.

Skeleton Coast, Namibia

As stunning and inviting as the sea seems right next to the Namib desert, a total of 11 shark species linger in the dangerous waters that caused many a ship to wreck. But even if you stay out of the waters there are predators such as lions and hyenas that take away sunbathing as an option.

Staithes Beach, U.K.

Many of the beaches here are stunningly beautiful but this one is the exception: It is polluted and dirty to the brim. This doesn’t only affect you on a surface level; People that have swum there have caught diarrhea, meningitis, typhoid and hepatitis A.

Utakleiv Beach, Norway

A perfect spot to see the northern lights, the danger in these waters is not apparent at first glance. It is the cool temperature of 7-13 degrees Celsius (44-55 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer that is.

Bikini Atoll, U.S. Marshall Islands

The reported inspiration of Spongebob Squarepants, the Bikini Atoll was the testing site for nuclear explosions between 1946-1958. You can visit the beaches nowadays but lingering radiation makes the locally grown coconuts and other fruits inedible.

Beaches of the Amazon, South America

Being one of the richest places on earth in regards to its biodiversity, some you do not want at your beach of choice are piranhas, electric eels and anacondas.

Chowpatty Beach, India

Mumbai’s beach is heavily polluted, so much so that is considered the most toxic beach in the entire world.

Fraser Island, Australia

A staple of Australia is its venomous animals and the most deadly kind of jellyfish inhabits the waters of Fraser Island. But on land, you are not quite safe either as there are dingos, an attack-prone dog species.

Gansbaai, South Africa

Located in the so-called “Shark Alley,” it is the perfect feeding ground for marine predators.

Hanakapiai Beach, Hawaii

A wooden placard warns not to go near the water, telling of unseen currents sucking people away. Especially strong rip tides have taken the lives of many experienced swimmers.

Cairns, Australia

Dangerous stingers, such as jellyfish, are rampant here – some can even be fatal to humans.

Cape Tribulation, Australia

Filled to the brim with stinging jellyfish, a stinger suit might help you avoid those. But bigger predators such as saltwater crocodiles inhabit the area, making this coast in Queensland quite dangerous indeed.

Copacabana, Brazil

While this beach is great fun to have a swim in, the danger lies with the humans as petty crimes are rampant, so leaving anything precious on the beach is a bad idea.

Lamu Island Beach, Kenya

Pirates sound almost fantastical but they are a real problem here. Many visitors have been kidnapped by Somalian pirates.

