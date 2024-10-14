The Embassy of Spain in Türkiye and the Cervantes Institute of Istanbul are organizing the second edition of the "Meeting of Ibero-American Writers" from Oct. 15 to 18 at the Istanbul Barcelo Hotel. This meeting will bring together leading figures of Ibero-American literature, creating a space for dialogue and reflection that highlights the cultural and literary diversity of Ibero-America while exploring the cultural and linguistic links between Ibero-America and Türkiye.

Among the participants of this edition are internationally renowned figures such as the writer and translator Selma Ancira, the Turkish novelist, musician and film director Zülfü Livaneli, the Colombian author Juan Gabriel Vasquez, the former president of Nicaragua, and writer Sergio Ramirez and the Spanish novelist and essayist Lorenzo Silva.

The program will include round tables, book presentations, conferences and debates on the current Ibero-American narrative, the relationship between literature and politics and the role of literature as a tool for intercultural understanding, among others.

This Meeting underlines the friendship between Spain and the Ibero-American countries and is held with the collaboration of the Embassies of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay in Türkiye and the Istanbul Barcelo Hotel.

The 2nd Meeting of Ibero-American Writers is consolidated as a fundamental space for the diffusion of Ibero-American literature in Türkiye, reaffirming the commitment of the Cervantes Institute of Istanbul to the promotion of Spanish culture and language in this country.

The speeches will be translated simultaneously between Spanish and Turkish.

For more information on the program and timetable of activities, you may visit the website of the Cervantes Institute of Istanbul.