Top winter holiday destinations in Turkey

Kaçkar Mountains is one of the top destinations that offer the beauty of nature covered in snow in winter. During the trip, visitors can see historic bridges, castles, old stone and wooden mansions, glacier lakes and wild animals living around the mountains.
Akdamar Island on Lake Van, the largest lake in Turkey, is among the most important tourism destinations in the region with its historic church and natural structure. Located within the Gevaş district, which is 45 kilometers from eastern Van province, the island offers beauty that is worth seeing in all seasons, especially in winter.
