Top winter holiday destinations in Turkey

Nov 20, 2020 1:56 pm +03 +03:00

Medieval city of Ani, Kars province, eastern Turkey

Once a hustling and bustling commercial center on a branch of the ancient Silk Road, sitting at the crossroads of other trade routes that flowed into the heart of Anatolia, Ani now lies off the beaten track – deserted and exotic.

In winter, under a blanket of pristine snow, it looks like a long-lost frozen kingdom.

Lake Çıldır, Kars province, eastern Turkey

Every year, when the lake freezes, locals get their horses ready for a ride on the ice. The troika coachmen also offer tourists visiting the lake a chance to take the ride of their lives.

Lake Sapanca, Sakarya province, northwestern Turkey

Lake Sapanca is renowned for its beautiful winter atmosphere. Even though the area does not see a lot snow in winter, the landscape is still picturesque.

It is a nice and quiet place to relax for a winter getaway, which is home to many fascinating nature spots.

Lake Eğirdir, Isparta province, southwestern Turkey

Lake Eğirdir, the fourth largest in Turkey, offers unique winter landscapes that capture the eye and the imagination.

Mardin, southeastern Turkey

The city of Mardin, with historical mosques, madrasahs, churches, monasteries and unique architecture, offers an unforgettable holiday for visitors. The city's distinctive scenery becomes even more exceptional under a thick blanket of snow.

In addition to its history, Mardin is one of Turkey's most unique places to visit thanks to the harmony of the city, emanating from the positive bonds shared by different religions.

Lake Gölcük, Bolu province, northwestern Turkey

Gölcük is easily recognized by the small isolated cottage situated perfectly on the man-made lake with mountains and forests towering behind it.

The house on the lake is owned by the state, but visitors can enjoy its beauty as they make a 1 kilometer (0.62 mile) walk around the lake.

Erzurum, eastern Turkey

The Erzurum Castle is of the best sightseeing locations in the city where historical places are too numerous to count.

Mount Uludağ, Bursa province, northwestern Turkey

Holidaymakers traveling to Bursa, one of the most preferred winter tourism destinations of Turkey, can enjoy both skiing and hot springs – which is rare. In addition to its natural wonders, Bursa is home to numerous Turkish culinary delicacies.

Lake Abant, Bolu province, northwestern Turkey

Lake Abant is one of the most renowned places to go year-round, but in winter it offers a picturesque view that many local and foreign tourists visit just to take in the mesmerizing landscape.

Abant, nestled inside Yedigöller National Park, is almost like heaven on earth with its beech, oak, mahogany, alder, elm and fir trees dotting the landscape. The snow covering the trees also creates an unforgettable atmosphere.

Çamlıhemşin district, Rize province, northeastern Turkey

Kaçkar Mountains is one of the top destinations that offer the beauty of nature covered in snow in winter. During the trip, visitors can see historic bridges, castles, old stone and wooden mansions, glacier lakes and wild animals living around the mountains.

Cappadocia, Nevşehir province, central Turkey

The Cappadocia region, one of Turkey's most important tourism centers, known for its fairy chimneys, has become a favorite place to take a hot-air balloon ride.

Winter offers an even more unique view from the sky, visitors can witness a view of the region's fairy chimneys and its unique landscape covered in snow.

Lake Van, Van province, southeastern Turkey

Lake Van, which is the largest in Turkey, is one of the most popular tourist spots in eastern Anatolia.

Akdamar Island on Lake Van, the largest lake in Turkey, is among the most important tourism destinations in the region with its historic church and natural structure. Located within the Gevaş district, which is 45 kilometers from eastern Van province, the island offers beauty that is worth seeing in all seasons, especially in winter.

