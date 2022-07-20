Archaeologists unearthed a 3,300-year-old seal and a dagger during excavations at Tavşanlı Mound, located in the central Turkish province of Kütahya, a region with a history spanning 8,000 years.

The excavations in Tavşanlı Mound, also dubbed the "Heart of Kütahya" due to its shape detected through aerial footage, are being carried out within the framework of a state-approved excavation led by Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University (BŞEÜ) in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A 3,300-year-old seal and a dagger were unearthed during the excavations at Tavşanlı Mound located in the central Turkish province of Kütahya, Turkey, July 19, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Thanks to the excavations initiated by the excavation's director Erkan Fidan, a unique 3,300-year-old seal and a dagger reminiscent of Mycenaean swords have been found.

The historical artifacts were shared on the social media account of the Excavations and Research Department of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The archaeologists aim to uncover many new archaeological finds during the new period of excavations.