F1, nature and COVID-19: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH Nov 15, 2020 11:54 am +03 +03:00

Rescuers pull a rubber boat carrying residents through a flooded street after Typhoon Vamco hit in Marikina City, suburban Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A woman carries a basket filled with marigolds used to make garlands and offer prayers before selling at the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand by as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A-49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Pülümür Valley in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province, Nov. 13, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Residents carry belongings recovered from houses damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator gestures toward law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Donald Trump supporters pray during a protest over the early results of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 6, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Meltwater flows over the Laohugou No. 12 glacier in the Qilian Mountains in the Subei Mongol Autonomous County of Gansu province, China, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Soldiers stand for two minutes of silence as part of an Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a COVID-19 testing center in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident (L) of the Domenico Sartor nursing home in Castelfranco Veneto, near Venice, hugs her visiting daughter through a plastic screen in a "Hug Room" amid the pandemic, Italy, Nov. 11, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

People watch fireworks after the media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., Nov. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Mexican soldier carries a baby on a flooded street after heavy rains in Villahermosa, the state of Tabasco, Mexico, Nov. 11, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sleeps inside a protective bubble used by a pub for its customers as part of COVID-19 social distancing measures, during a newly instated curfew in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 9, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Balloons are released at Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's Independence Day, in Phnom Penh, Nov. 9, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

