For the first time, 47 historical artifacts from Bolu have been opened to public viewing as part of the exhibition titled "From Kalkhedon to Klaudiopolis."

The exhibition was inaugurated with a ceremony as part of the "100 2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions" project, organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The opening ceremony was attended by Emre Gürsoy, director of Bolu culture and tourism; Atılgan Kaya, director of Bolu Museum; museum staff and local residents. Archaeologist Ümit Karataş provided detailed information about the artifacts on display.

Rare artifacts on display at Bolu Museum, Bolu, northern Türkiye, July 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition, hosted in the "Coins and Archaeological Artifacts" section of Bolu Museum, showcases ancient coins from the fourth and third centuries B.C., as well as stone artifacts dating to the Roman period. This is the first time these items have been made accessible to visitors.

Titled "From Kalkhedon to Klaudiopolis," the exhibition emphasizes the historical and cultural continuity between Kalkhedon (modern-day Kadıköy) at the western edge and Klaudiopolis (modern-day Bolu) at the eastern edge of the ancient Bithynia region in northwestern Anatolia.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Oct. 2.