The anticipation among "Harry Potter" fans in Istanbul is reaching its peak as the fourth "Wizarding World" store globally is set to open its doors in the city. The Magic Shop company launched the store on Dec. 16 with an investment worth millions of euros.

This store aims to become a hub not only for fans in Europe but also for those in the Middle East, the Balkans, and neighboring regions who share a passion for the magical world of Harry Potter.

The "Harry Potter" series, created by author J. K. Rowling, has garnered worldwide popularity and evolved into a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences of all ages through its books and movies.

This distinctive and pioneering store will curate a diverse range of products under one roof, providing Harry Potter enthusiasts with an unparalleled shopping and immersive experience, featuring local and global merchandise.

As the very first licensed Harry Potter partner in Türkiye and the producer and the retail partner of Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly four years, the Magic Shop is set to mark another milestone with the opening of this store.

Located in the Mall of Istanbul, occupying a spacious area of 200 square meters, the "Wizarding World Shop by Sihir Dükkanı" will boast a rich array of around 1500 products from the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" series.

Reflecting the captivating atmosphere of the Harry Potter universe in its interior design, the store will feature excerpts from the series on its walls, iconic character figurines in its showcases and unique details at every corner.

Visitors can expect exclusive experiences like "Wand Selection," "Sorting Hat House Determination," "Trying the Invisibility Cloak," and "Taking Photos at Platform 9 ¾," daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.