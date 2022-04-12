Fearing Russian bombs, Kharkiv families seek safety underground

Programming students Vladislav and Vitali Mamin study in their bomb shelter where they have been hiding with their parents since the beginning of the war in a neighborhood that has been largely abandoned and left without water, gas and heating, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.
A woman and her daughter, who have been in hiding from the bombardment since the beginning of the war, sit in the basement of an apartment building that serves as their bomb shelter in a neighborhood left without water, gas and heating after intense shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.
Lyudmila Lazareva and her dog Rika sit in a metro station in northern Kharkiv with Katarina Bovt, Kolya and their son Nikita, where they are sheltering from shelling in their neighborhood, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. Lazareva moved to the underground shelter 30 days ago after the apartment building next to hers got hit by a shell on the first day of the war, and she only leaves the station to briefly walk her dog.
