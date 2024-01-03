In the world of fine art, auction houses are arenas where breathtaking masterpieces showcase artistic brilliance and shatter records, often leaving the world in awe of their immense value and historical significance. Among these titans of creativity, artists like Gustav Klimt, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso stand tall, their works commanding jaw-dropping prices that resonate far beyond the confines of the art world.

'Island in the Attersee,' ca. 1901-02

"Island in the Attersee" (circa 1901), a masterpiece by the Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, fetched a staggering $53.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York, securing its place as the fifth most expensive painting sold in the year.

This renowned artwork is not the sole representation of Klimt's work in this elite list, showcasing his collection, which is known for its distinctive square format.

Crafted at Lake Attersee in Austria, this particular piece is one of two paintings by Klimt capturing the same panoramic view. Its counterpart, "Attersee" (1900), is exhibited at the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

'El Gran Espectaculo' 1983

Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1983 triptych painting, known as "El Gran Espectaculo" ("The Nile"), commanded an impressive $67.1 million at a Christie's auction in New York.

"El Gran Espectaculo," measuring 68 by 141 inches, has also been referred to as "History of the Black People (in three parts)." Christie's regards it as one of the artist's "most significant works in terms of historical and intellectual importance."

The triptych navigates through the history of the Black community across its three panels. The first panel showcases African masks and voodoo symbols, while the second panel presents primitive hieroglyphics, Egyptian figures and a sickle boat. The third panel portrays "contemporary themes of racist subjugation," as detailed in Sotheby's catalog entry from 2005, marking the last auction sale of the artwork.

'The Water Lily Pond', 1919

Claude Monet's "The Water Lily Pond" ("Le bassin aux nympheas") fetched $74 million as it was auctioned at Christie's auction house in New York.

'Lady with a Fan,' 1917

The last portrait painted by artist Gustav Klimt before his death sold for 85.3 million pounds ($108.4 million) at a London auction.

Sotheby's said the sale of "Lady With A Fan" ("Dame Mit Facher") in New Bond Street is a record for Klimt and has become the most valuable work of art sold at auction in Europe.

Helena Newman, auctioneer and chairperson of Sotheby's Europe, said: "It is an absolute testament to Klimt's artistic genius – a work that captured the imagination of everyone who saw it."

The auction house said that after ten minutes of bidding between four art lovers, the work went to a collector from Hong Kong.

Klimt started work on "Lady With A Fan" in 1917. By that time, he was among the most celebrated portraitists in Europe, receiving commissions at prices far higher than those of his contemporaries.

'Woman with a Watch,' 1932

Pablo Picasso's iconic painting "Woman with a Watch" was sold for a staggering $139.3 million at Sotheby's auction house in New York City. The sale marks the second-highest price ever paid for a Picasso artwork, solidifying the Spanish artist's position as one of history's most valuable and sought-after painters.