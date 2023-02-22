As one of the world's leading art auction houses, with locations in major cities around the world, including New York, Hong Kong, Paris, Geneva, and Dubai, Christie's introduced two incredible series of art events, "20th/21st Century: London Evening Sale" and "The Art of the Surreal Evening Sale" that the global art sphere will witness the incredible numbers to be offered for great masterpieces.

Over the years, Christie's has been responsible for selling some of the most expensive and iconic artworks in history, including Pablo Picasso's "Les Femmes d'Alger (Version 'O')" for $179.4 million in 2015 and Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" for $450.3 million in 2017. The new series will also include a work by cubist artist Picasso, "Femme dans un rocking-chair."

A gallery assistant holds "The Goddess" painting by Chinese painter Liu Ye at Christie's auction house during the press preview ahead of "The Art of the Surreal evening sale" in London, U.K., Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo)

Surreal Evening: Rene Magritte

Belgian surrealist artist best known for his thought-provoking and often witty paintings, Rene Magritte's works dominate the evening sale as one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century.

Magritte's work is generally characterized by its use of ordinary objects in unexpected and bizarre contexts, challenging the viewer's perception of reality. For example, he often painted everyday objects such as pipes, apples, and bowler hats in unusual and sometimes paradoxical settings, such as floating in the sky or appearing to represent something else entirely. Deeply influenced by his interest in philosophy and the human condition, his paintings often explore themes such as the nature of identity, perception, and the limitations of language.

The 22nd edition of Christie's annual "The Art of the Surreal Evening Sale," which will take place on Feb. 28, will feature the artist's work "Le retour" ("Return") gouache as its highlight. The artwork, created around 1950 and estimated to sell for £4,000,000-6,000,000, presents a dreamlike variation of one of Magritte's most poetic motifs – the "sky-bird." The overall effect of the painting is eerie and dreamlike, typical of Magritte's surrealistic style, leaving the viewer with a sense of unease and wonder.

Modern meets classical

"Il Guerriero," or "The Warrior," a sculpture by Italian-Argentine artist Lucio Fontana, will be among the featured works as it is expected to fetch at least £900,000.

The sculpture depicts a warrior on horseback, with his arm raised and a sword in hand. Made of bronze, it is highly stylized, with the figure's elongated limbs and sharp angles giving it a modern, abstract quality. Fontana was known for his experimentation with new materials and techniques, and "Il Guerriero" showcases his skill in working with bronze.

The sculpture's subject is reminiscent of ancient Roman and Greek art, but Fontana's abstract style gives it a contemporary edge. The raised arm and sword create a sense of movement and action, suggesting the warrior is charging into battle. It is a powerful and dynamic sculpture that combines classical and modern elements to create a unique work of art.

New perspectives

"Scillonian Beachscape" is a painting by British artist Lucian Freud, completed in 1952 and will be auctioned.

Expecting to fetch at least £3,500,000, the painting depicts a beach on the Scilly Isles off the coast of Cornwall, England. The vast expanse of sand and sea dominates the image's composition, with a few figures scattered throughout the scene. Freud's distinctive style is clear in the painting, with his thick impasto and intense brushstrokes creating a sense of texture and depth.

The figures in the painting are rendered semi-abstracted, with their features blurred and indistinct. The overall effect of the image is one of solitude and contemplation, with the vastness of the landscape dwarfing the human figures. "Scillonian Beachscape" is an example of Freud's ability to capture the essence of a place and convey a sense of emotion through his art.

Spanish-Mexican surrealist

Remedios Varo's "Portrait of Dr. Ignacio Chavez" will be among the featured works, capturing the essence of the artist's unique style and vision. Varo was a painter who created a body of work that blended dreamlike imagery with meticulous attention to detail. "Portrait of Dr. Ignacio Chavez" is no exception, and its intricate composition rewards close examination.

The painting depicts Dr. Ignacio Chavez, a prominent Mexican physician, sitting in his study surrounded by mystical elements and surrealistic imagery. The image is characterized by Varo's signature style of blending fantastical elements with reality to create dreamlike and intriguing visuals. Dr. Chavez is depicted as a learned and wise figure, with books and scrolls surrounding him and an owl perched on his shoulder, symbolizing knowledge and wisdom.

The painting also features surrealistic elements, such as a floating crystal ball and a levitating plant, creating an otherworldly atmosphere.