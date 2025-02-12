The 53rd Istanbul Music Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), will take place from June 11 to June 26, 2025. The festival, held under the theme "Beyond Borders," is supported by Borusan Holding and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and it promises an exceptional program that brings together world-renowned orchestras, soloists and artists from across the globe.

This year’s festival will host over 45 international artists and ensembles, including the acclaimed NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, Geneva Camerata and the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. Among the distinguished soloists performing are Helene Grimaud, Frank Peter Zimmermann, Rafal Blechacz, Gautier Capuçon, and Alexandre Kantorow.

The festival’s concerts will be held at several iconic venues across Istanbul, from the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) to the historical Aya Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church and the grand Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall. Other performances will take place in diverse settings, such as the French Palace, Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera and the Sakıp Sabancı Museum, offering an immersive cultural experience across the city’s vibrant spaces.

One of the most exciting highlights of this year’s event is the world premiere of three new compositions commissioned by the festival, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enriching both the national and international classical music repertoire.

In addition to these musical milestones, the festival will honor distinguished figures in the classical music community, with the Honorary Award being presented to opera artist and educator Mesut Iktu and the Lifetime Achievement Award going to Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

The festival continues its tradition of supporting young talent, with conservatory students invited to attend performances free of charge, subject to availability. Additionally, the Eczacıbaşı Genç Bilet project, which offers discounted tickets to young audiences, will also be in effect this year, further enhancing access to the cultural event.

Festival tickets will be available for purchase starting Feb. 21, 2025. Detailed information, including the complete program, can be accessed through the official festival channels.