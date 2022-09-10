Pics of the week: A queen honored, baby crocs, monsoon rains

This week witnessed the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the announcement of a new king, while elsewhere floods ravaged Southeast Asia, a war raged on and those lucky enough to live in peace in the Northern Hemisphere soaked up the last days of summer.
A rainbow forms as people gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, Sept. 6, 2022.
A biologist poses with newly hatched Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) as they are relocated at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, Aug. 25, 2022.
Cuban crocodiles, an endemic species found only here and in a swamp on Cuba's Isle of Youth, are critically endangered and have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species, scientists say.
Personnel place a sign announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth on a fence outside Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2022.
Children run past a sand sculpture depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth, created by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his students on a beach in Puri, Odisha, India, Sept. 9, 2022.
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla walk along the fence of Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, Sept. 9, 2022.
A view shows ears of wheat during Russia's harvest near the village of Solyanoye in the Omsk region, Russia, Sept. 8, 2022.
A deal – signed by Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations – facilitates both Ukrainian and Russian grain exports via a Black Sea corridor amid the ongoing war. But Moscow says Western countries are not doing enough to ease logistical difficulties faced by Russian ships due to their sanctions.
Palestinians inspect the house of Tel Aviv attacker Raed Hazem after it was demolished by Israeli forces in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Sept. 6, 2022.
Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, Sept. 6, 2022.
Pregnant women who became flood victims rest on beds as they undergo treatment in a hospital, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, Sept. 7, 2022.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon stands to have his handcuffs removed for his arraignment at the New York Criminal Courthouse in New York, U.S., Sept. 8, 2022, in this courtroom sketch.
