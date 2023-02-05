Housing the original works from artists of all abilities and in all mediums from paintings to digital art, Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London's 5th Turkish Community Art Exhibition has started accepting art submissions.

The institute aims to create an opportunity to bring together established, emerging and amateur artists to promote solidarity and unity among the members of the Turkish community living in the U.K.

The annual exhibition organized by YEE London and the Turkish Consulate General in London will take place in person at YEE's London gallery in Fitzrovia. Moreover, in order to support artists and increase their visibility, the selected artworks of the artists who wish to sell them will be available for purchase at the gallery.

Alongside the in-person exhibition, the exhibition catalog will be available online for all art lovers across the world. A jury of notable names, including the Turkish Republic's Consul General of London, Bekir Utku Atahan, director of YEE London, Mehmet Karakuş, and a group of noted U.K.-based Turkish artists, will select the artworks to be displayed in the exhibition.

Featuring a wide variety of artistic styles and mediums, the exhibition was founded to encourage the U.K.-based emerging and established artists of the Turkish community to form supportive networks between them and to connect Turkish artists with art seekers. Along with the works of talented artists, the previous four exhibitions have successfully demonstrated the Turkish artistic community's unwavering appreciation for art and culture, welcoming all forms of creative art by those in and adjacent to the Turkish community in the U.K.

The Turkish Community Art Exhibition, which features traditional arts and photography, digital art, short films and performances, is accepting applications from all Turkish artists living in the U.K. until Feb. 15.

The exhibition will be open to visitors at the YEE London’s art gallery in central London from March 6-31.