Highlights of Donald Trump's tumultuous 4-year presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) joined by (2nd L-R) Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2017.
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras who was part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her 5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.
U.S President Donald Trump holds an event at the White House to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2020.
