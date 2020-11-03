Daily Sabah logo

Highlights of Donald Trump's tumultuous 4-year presidency

Nov 03, 2020 10:25 am +03 +03:00

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2017.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) joined by (2nd L-R) Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House, Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2017.

Reuters Photo

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 21, 2017.

Reuters Photo

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at a federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 16, 2018.

Reuters Photo

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. Embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.

Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together before their working lunch during their summit at Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018.

Reuters Photo

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras who was part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her 5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter carrying U.S. Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of a table piled with fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the White House, Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2019.

Reuters Photo

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2019.

Reuters Photo

A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, U.S., Nov. 14, 2019.

Reuters Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., May 24, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Protesters rally at the White House following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump, backdropped by Mount Rushmore, and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 21, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S President Donald Trump holds an event at the White House to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected in the lens of a video camera during his campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, U.S., Oct. 21, 2020.

Reuters Photo

