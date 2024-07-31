A Byzantine kore torso dating back to the sixth century B.C. and proven to have been looted from the ancient city of Miletus in Aydın has been returned to Türkiye and will soon be displayed at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

The Department of Anti-Smuggling and Cultural Heritage of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism flagged a marble kore torso listed as lot 65 in Christie's London auction catalog dated Dec. 8, 2021. Suspecting it might be of Anatolian origin, the Turkish authorities halted the sale, and evidence indicating the statue was illegally removed from Türkiye was uncovered. Subsequent investigations by the Didim Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, supported by archival documents, confirmed the statue's origins and led to a request for its return.

The statue has been returned to Türkiye and is now being prepared for exhibition at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations. The museum's director, Yusuf Kıraç, highlighted the importance of the acquisition, noting that the statue enriches the museum's collection and will be displayed alongside other significant artifacts.

The details of a kore torso that was withdrawn from sale at a London auction house and returned to Türkiye, Ankara, Türkiye, July 30, 2024. (DHA Photo)

In archaeology, a "kore" refers to a type of ancient statue depicting a young woman. These statues typically date from the Archaic period of Greek art. The term "kore" means "maiden" or "girl" in Greek.

Zeynep Boz, head of the Department of Anti-Smuggling and Cultural Heritage, explained that it is a critical example of early plastic arts. She emphasized the significance of returning cultural artifacts to their country of origin and expressed pride in the successful collaboration with British authorities. Boz also noted the importance of preserving such artifacts, which become rarer and more valuable over time.

With the statue's arrival, the museum will finalize its exhibition plans and soon present this valuable piece to the public.