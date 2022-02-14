Snow delights and disrupts Beijing Olympics 2022

Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn't normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China's capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.
Course workers blow snow from the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.
But those unaccustomed to the fairytale flakes reveled in the scene. Games workers dressed in head-to-toe hazmat suits rolled around in the snow that blanketed Beijing.
Workers use bamboo branches to clear the snow near the finish area of the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.
