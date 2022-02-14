Daily Sabah logo

Snow delights and disrupts Beijing Olympics 2022

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 14, 2022 2:39 pm +03 +03:00

A sustained, heavy snowfall delighted – and disrupted – the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Workers wearing protective suits play outside in the snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn't normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China's capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.

Course workers blow snow from the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Some events had to be delayed or postponed because of the snowfall, which made visibility poor.

A man drives a bus at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

But those unaccustomed to the fairytale flakes reveled in the scene. Games workers dressed in head-to-toe hazmat suits rolled around in the snow that blanketed Beijing.

Workers use bamboo branches to clear the snow near the finish area of the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Even the ever-present Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen got in on the action. Someone built a “snowman” to resemble the chubby panda, who is normally depicted encased in ice.

Security personnel guar the sliding center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Men clear off snow in front of a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Volunteers carry an inflatable of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the sliding center, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers clear snow from the course after the second run of the men's giant slalom was delayed due to heavy snowfall at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers prepare the hill for during a Gundersen large hill/10km official training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A course worker stands in the finish area of the men's giant slalom course as the snow comes down at the alpine ski venue at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

United States' Megan Nick trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A security officer keeps watch outside the Capital Indoor Stadium as snow falls at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Volunteers clear the course as the start of the women's slopestyle qualification has been delayed due to a weather condition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Impressions of people are left in the snow on the roof of the sliding center during the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Snow falls after a medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An Olympic worker has her photograph taken in front of a snowman resembling the Beijing Olympic mascot outside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Workers wearing protective suits play outside with snow at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A giant decoration for the 2022 Winter Olympics stands on Tiananmen Square as it snows in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Katrin Beierl, of Austria, drives during the women's monobob heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ice forms on the hair of a volunteer at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Emil Iversen, of Norway (R) leads a group of skiers during the men's 4x10km relay cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A worker sweeps away snow during a snowstorm at a hotel complex at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

