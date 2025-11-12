The 6th China-Türkiye Communication Forum was recently held with the participation of Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Nadir Alpaslan. During the event, Alpaslan emphasized the growing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and cultural exchange.

“We aim to attract 1 million Chinese visitors to Türkiye each year and are planning to introduce Turkish TV series to the Chinese audience,” Alpaslan said, highlighting Türkiye’s efforts to strengthen its cultural presence in China.