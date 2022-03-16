Daily Sabah logo

Jewish people across Europe celebrate Purium, pray for Ukraine

by Agencies Mar 16, 2022 11:59 pm +03 +03:00

The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people, and this year many across Europe dedicated the holiday and prayers to Ukraine.

Rabbi Rafael Schaffer delivers a speech as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire, as recorded in the Book of Esther.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim, walk on the street two days ahead of the official holiday, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in West Jerusalem, Israel, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Romanian Jews dedicated the Purim 5782 celebration to the Ukrainian people, praying for an end to war.

A woman wears masks in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Colorful balloons decorate the entrance as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Children wearing costumes play with a toy lightsaber as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A participant celebrates the beginning of the holiday of Purim and makes noise with a gragger in order to support peace in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, in Budapest, Hungary, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child wears a pair of oversized glasses as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Sadigura Hasidic dynasty, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A child wearing a Spider-Man costume reacts as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A participant celebrates the beginning of the holiday of Purim and makes noise with a gragger in order to support peace in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, in Budapest, Hungary, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants celebrate the beginning of the holiday of Purim and gather to make noise with graggers in order to support peace in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, in Budapest, Hungary, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants celebrate the beginning of the holiday of Purim and gather to make noise with graggers in order to support peace in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, in Budapest, Hungary, March 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

