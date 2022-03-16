Jewish people across Europe celebrate Purium, pray for Ukraine

The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people, and this year many across Europe dedicated the holiday and prayers to Ukraine.
Rabbi Rafael Schaffer delivers a speech as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, March 16, 2022.
The Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire, as recorded in the Book of Esther.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim, walk on the street two days ahead of the official holiday, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in West Jerusalem, Israel, March 15, 2022.
