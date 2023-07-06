The 6th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival, featuring selected works of the State Opera and Ballet, will take place in the ancient city of Ephesus from July 7 to 21.

The festival will begin on the evening of July 7 with the premiere of the famous Russian composer Tchaikovsky's masterpiece "Sleeping Beauty" ballet.

The story of the princess, who has been put to sleep for 100 years by the sorceress Carabosse, will be staged by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet in two acts.

The Izmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, conducted by maestro Roberto Gianola, and the Ballet Company will perform the choreography and libretto by the renowned French choreographer Marius Petipa. The staging and arrangement of the piece are done by Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt.

On July 10, the Samsun State Opera and Ballet will present the ballet "Carmen" to art lovers.

The two-act piece's music is composed by Georges Bizet, choreographed and libretto by Carlos Vilan, and music arrangements by Tulio Gagliardo.

The performance will bring to life the story of Carmen, a rebellious and beautiful woman working in a tobacco factory in the city of Seville, and her love affairs with Don Jose and Escamillo.

As part of the program, on the evening of July 13, the renowned piece "Carmina Burana" by German composer Carl Orff will be performed.

The piece, inspired by around 200 poems and songs found in a monastery near Munich, will be conducted by Vladimir Lungu for the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra and directed by Orhan Öner Özcan for the chorus.

On the evening of July 16, the festival will continue with the musical "Violinist on the Roof" by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet.

The two-act famous piece will take the audience to the world of Anatevka village trapped between tradition and revolution in 1905 Tsarist Russia. The music of the piece is composed by Jerry Bock, directed by Volkan Severcan, and choreographed by Serbülent Biçer and Özgür Adam Inanç.

The festival will conclude on Friday, July 21, with Gaetano Donizetti's three-act tragic opera "Lucia di Lammermoor."

The staging of the opera, adapted from Sir Walter Scott's novel "Bride of Lammermoor," will be directed by Carlos Vilan, and Tulio Gagliardo will serve as the conductor.