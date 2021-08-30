Daily Sabah logo

In photos: First week of Paralympics at Tokyo 2020

by Agencies Aug 30, 2021 1:29 pm +03 +03:00

Italy's Beatrice Vio competes against Russia's Ludmila Vasileva in the wheelchair fencing women's foil individual category B semifinal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, Aug. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Koji Tanaka of Japan in their game against Eygpt in sitting volleyball men's preliminaries, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Alexa Szvitacs of Hungary prepares to serve against Danielle Rauen of Brazil in Class 9, Group A of women's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Putharet Khongrak of Thailand in action with two other competitors at men's 400-meter at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Charles Aoki of the United States in action during their game against the U.K. in the wheelchair rugby finals, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Uran Sawada of Japan makes her jump at the women's long jump final, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Melissa Baldera of Peru is assisted by her guide at the starting line during the women's 400-meter T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Charles Aoki of the United States falls during the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Athletes compete during the men's T54 5000-meter heat at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Yulia Pavlenko of Ukraine competes in the women's T11 long jump at the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Aug. 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt plays against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Roisin Ni Riain of Ireland competes in the women's SM13 200-meter individual medley heats at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day six during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Germany's Thomas Boehme falls during a wheelchair basketball men's preliminary round match against Iran at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Michael Johnson of Team New Zealand gets ready to compete in the R4-Mixed 10-meter AR or Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and taken on August 29, 2021, shows Brazil's Paulo Guerra competing in the final of the men’s high jump T47 athletics event at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

(AFP Photo/OIS/IOC)

Abdullah Öztürk of Team Turkey celebrates winning the gold medal after the men's table tennis singles - Class 4 Final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Aug. 30, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Jianquan Tian of China in action against Gang Sun of China in wheelchair fencing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of prosthetic legs during the men's 400-meter freestyle competition during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Matteo Parenzan of Italy in action against Ian Seidenfeld of the United States, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Poland's Robert Jachimowicz competes in the men's discus throw - F52 final jachimo of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Australia's Timothy Hodge reacts after competing in the men's 100-meter backstroke S9 swimming final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Spain's Susana Rodriguez and her guide Sara Loehr compete in the women's triathlon category PTVI during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Denmark's Katrine Kristensen riding Welldone Dallas competes in the equestrian dressage team test to music grade II during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

