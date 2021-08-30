In photos: First week of Paralympics at Tokyo 2020

This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and taken on August 29, 2021, shows Brazil's Paulo Guerra competing in the final of the men’s high jump T47 athletics event at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
