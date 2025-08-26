Off the coast of Datça, a district in Muğla province, southwestern Türkiye, underwater excavations at the Kızlan Ottoman Shipwreck have unveiled a trove of significant artifacts shedding new light on Ottoman maritime history. Conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s "Legacy for the Future Project," these excavations are led by Dokuz Eylül University’s Underwater Research Center (SUDEMER).

The Kızlan site holds a unique status as the only 17th-century Ottoman shipwreck currently undergoing excavation in Türkiye. The underwater excavations, guided by expert teams including divers and archaeologists, aim to reveal the rich naval heritage of the Ottoman era.

A collection of artifacts recovered from the Ottoman shipwreck during underwater excavations, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Archaeological discoveries

Now in its fourth season, the excavation has revealed an extraordinary variety and volume of artifacts, despite the shipwreck’s relatively shallow depth. Professor Harun Özdaş, head of the excavation and director of SUDEMER, highlighted a significant find: a seal dating the ship to 1667-1668. This discovery confirms that the ship sank following a conflict around that time.

"The site initially seemed unremarkable," Özdaş explained, "but as we explored deeper, we uncovered an incredibly diverse and abundant collection of artifacts. The wealth of items found here could support the creation of a new museum dedicated entirely to Ottoman maritime history."

A diver from the excavation team holds an artifact found at the Ottoman shipwreck, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Among the recovered items are 36 packaged Ottoman rifles, over 50 grenades, swords, daggers, pistols and more than 3,000 bullets. These armaments conclusively identify the vessel as an Ottoman state ship. Notably, a distinctive Ottoman dagger was found during a small excavation on the ship’s outer hull. Although covered in sediment, its curved design and decorated handle reflect authentic Ottoman craftsmanship and await further conservation to reveal more details.

Cultural treasures beyond weaponry

Beyond the military artifacts, the team uncovered over 135 pipe bowls from the famed Tophane production center, two chess sets, more than 40 pieces of Chinese porcelain wrapped in bamboo and an assortment of copper kitchenware, including jugs, cauldrons, wooden spoons, boxwood combs and leather water flasks. These objects collectively paint a vivid picture of daily life and naval provisions during the Ottoman period.

The seal bearing the name "Hudabende Abdullah Ahmed" provided a precise historical anchor, pinpointing the ship’s demise after a battle when it was driven ashore and burned. Earlier coin finds had estimated the date broadly between 1660 and 1675, but the seal narrowed it to 1667-1668, offering new insight into the event that led to the ship’s sinking.

The artifacts discovered during the underwater excavations at the Ottoman shipwreck, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ottoman maritime archaeology

The Kızlan wreck is part of a larger initiative under the "Blue Heritage Project," which aims to document Ottoman-era underwater cultural heritage across Turkish waters. This includes a Geographic Information System (GIS) database cataloging shipwrecks dating from the 17th to 19th centuries – about 20 sites located at depths ranging from shallow waters to 70-100 meters nearby. While the Ottoman affiliation of some shipwrecks remains uncertain, archival research suggests connections to Ottoman naval history.

Özdaş also acknowledged the financial support from the Turkish Underwater Archaeology Foundation, particularly crediting sponsor Caroline Koç for enabling ongoing research.

The excavation team employs cutting-edge photogrammetry techniques to document the site meticulously. Assistant Excavation Director Nilhan Kızıldağ described how hundreds of photographs are taken daily and merged into detailed mosaic images. This method allows the creation of a comprehensive, high-resolution map of the wreck site, facilitating precise recording and analysis of artifacts and their spatial relationships.