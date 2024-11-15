A significant cultural treasure, taken abroad in the 1960s during excavations at the ancient site of Çatalhöyük in Konya, central Türkiye, has finally returned home. The figurine, known as the "Mother Goddess" statue and dating back 9,000 years, was recently displayed in the region where it was originally discovered.

The figurine had been part of the Shelby White collection in the United States, but following extensive efforts led by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, it was successfully repatriated. After a brief exhibition at the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara, the figurine was permanently placed in the Konya Museum.

This exhibition marks the first time in decades that the figurine has been displayed in its homeland. As part of the International Day Against the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property, the "Mother Goddess" figurine was recently showcased at the Karatay Medrese Tile Works Museum in Konya.

Before the opening of the exhibition, Ömer Faruk Türkan, director of Konya Museums, spoke to the press about the significance of the artifact's return. He emphasized the uniqueness of Anatolia, which has long been home to ancient civilizations that left behind invaluable cultural heritage. Türkan also stressed the importance of protecting and preserving these artifacts for future generations.

“This artifact, which we are exhibiting today, was taken from Çatalhöyük during excavations in the late 1960s. Through extensive efforts, it was brought back to Türkiye from the U.S.,” Türkan explained.

In addition to the figurine, several other artifacts seized by the police and gendarmerie in various operations against illicit trafficking are also being exhibited at the museum.

The return of the figurine to its rightful place in Konya is a significant cultural victory for Türkiye, underscoring the nation's ongoing commitment to protecting its ancient heritage from illicit trafficking. The exhibition at the Karatay Medrese Tile Works Museum not only celebrates the repatriation of this priceless artifact but also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving the cultural treasures of Anatolia for future generations.

After the speeches, guests and citizens toured the exhibition, showcasing the figurine and other valuable historical artifacts.