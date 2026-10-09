Anadolu Agency (AA) and Ege University have opened a photo exhibition titled “A Day in Gaza” in Izmir, western Türkiye.

The exhibition, curated by Alper Akdeniz, features about 60 photographs taken by AA photojournalists in Gaza amid the war and harsh living conditions. It is on display at Ege University’s Atatürk Cultural Center.

A visitor explores the "A Day in Gaza" exhibition, Izmir, western Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

The photographs document the destruction in Gaza, scenes from the daily lives of people trying to carry on under the shadow of war, the hardships faced by children, and the resilience and hope of residents.

Ahmet Caner Baysal, AA’s Izmir regional director, briefed Ege University Vice Rector professor Murat Boyacı on the photographs.

After visiting the exhibition, Boyacı told AA that the images had deeply moved him.

Describing the photographs as striking depictions of different aspects of the situation in Gaza, Boyacı thanked AA for its coverage.

A visitor explores the "A Day in Gaza" exhibition, Izmir, western Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

“We thank Anadolu Agency because it has played an important role in bringing this massacre to the world’s attention. Israel has strong media connections and blocks coverage. Getting these images out to the world is a major achievement," he said.

Boyacı said the photographs offered a closer look at the reality of life in Gaza, adding that the world had seen what was happening there but continued to turn a blind eye.

The exhibition is open to visitors through Oct. 14 and could be extended if it attracts sufficient interest, Boyacı said.