An Israeli artillery shell struck a tent northwest of Gaza City on Thursday, killing a Palestinian woman and injuring her husband and two children, a medical source said.

The attack came day after the third anniversary of the start of Israeli genocide on Gaza and amid continued violations of the cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical teams at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City received the body of Ahlam Mubarak, 30, along with her injured husband and two children after Israeli artillery struck their tent near the Olympic Stadium in the Amer Project area northwest of the city, a medical source at the facility told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA).

The source described the husband’s condition as serious.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels opened fire and launched shells into the sea off the coast of Gaza City, witnesses said.

In the southern Gaza Strip, local sources said the Israeli army carried out two demolition operations targeting residential buildings and structures in areas under its control northeast of Khan Younis.

The demolitions coincided with heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles toward homes in the surrounding area, the sources added.

Israeli violations of the cease-fire had killed 1,467 Palestinians and injured 5,161 others as of Wednesday, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023, more than 74,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,200 injured, while around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to Palestinian authorities.