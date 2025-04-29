In an initiative that reflects the immense importance of Islamic scientific heritage, the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair pays tribute to the renowned Turkic physician and philosopher Ibn Sina – known in the West as Avicenna – by placing a special spotlight on his medical encyclopedia, "The Canon of Medicine," written exactly a millennium ago. This work is considered one of the cornerstones of Islamic and global medical knowledge during the Middle Ages and played a fundamental role in the development of medicine across eras and civilizations.

Among the most remarkable items displayed at this year’s fair is a rare 14th-century manuscript of Ibn Sina’s "Canon of Medicine," valued at 464,550 dirhams (approx. $125,428).

This manuscript is being presented by Peter Harrington, a renowned bookseller specializing in rare and antique works.

The fair this year welcomes 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries, offering over 2,000 events spanning literature, publishing, the creative industries and cultural dialogue.

Peter Harrington is showcasing a carefully curated selection of rare works that explore the history and heritage of the Middle East, as well as early encounters between Islamic and Western traditions.

Among the most notable items: The first known appearance of Arabic script in an American novel, "The Kentuckian in New-York" (1834), offered for 36,675 dirhams. And a rare and previously unrecorded 19th-century Arabic-English phrasebook, authored by a previously unknown Egyptian writer, at the same price.

This collection ties into the fair’s tribute to the iconic work "One Thousand and One Nights," which has been designated this year as the "Book of the World." On this occasion, Peter Harrington will present a rare, complete Arabic edition of "One Thousand and One Nights," first printed in the Arab world by the Bulaq Press in Cairo in 1835.

Other remarkable items include a never-before-seen visual archive of the Hejaz Railway project in Saudi Arabia after World War II (1948), featuring more than 200 unpublished photographs, valued at 90,465 dirhams. Additionally, a collection of original watercolors by famed illustrator Edmund Dulac, created for "One Thousand and One Nights," with prices ranging from 171,000 to 391,000 dirhams, capturing the timeless magic of Arab folklore.