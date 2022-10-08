Daily Sabah logo

Muslims across world mark birth of Prophet Muhammad

by Agencies Oct 08, 2022 7:49 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of believers across the world marked the Mawlid al-Nabawi, the celebration of the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, a day of spiritual significance in Islam. It is celebrated on the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Beştepe Millet Mosque lights up to mark the birth of Mawlid al-Nabi, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2022.

AA

Muslims attend a Mawlid al-Nabi ceremony with participation of Mehmet Görmez, the head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs (DİB), (better known as Diyanet) at the Şeyh Edebali Mosque in Adapazarı, Sakarya, Türkiye.

AA

Muslims in Sarajevo mark Mawlid al-Nabi, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

AA

Tunisian Muslims attend mawlid celebrations at the Ukba bin Nafi Mosque in Kairouan.

AA

People attend mawlid celebrations at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul.

AA

Sufi Kurds perform a praying ritual called Zikr in their private Shrine of Shaik Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Qadir Al Gilani during a ceremony to mark Mawlid celebrations, in the town of Akra, 100 kilometers north Irbil, Iraq.

EPA

Children attend Mawlid celebrations at a mosque in Türkiye's Siirt province.

IHA

Iraqi Sufi Muslim Kurds take part in a ritual ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammed in the Kurdish town of Akra, some 500 kilometers north of Iraq's capital.

AFP

People gather at Abu Hanifa mosque during a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammed, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, Iraq.

REUTERS

People walk through a market decorated for the upcoming Mawlid al-Nabi holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore, Pakistan.

AP

A view of the illuminated mosque ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, Pakistan.

EPA

A view of an illuminated mosque ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in Karachi, Pakistan.

EPA

Pakistani Muslims gather during a rally ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in Karachi, Pakistan.

EPA

Pakistani Muslims gather during a rally ahead of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, in Karachi, Pakistan.

EPA

People gather at Abu Hanifa mosque during a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammed, in Adhamiya district, Baghdad, Iraq.

REUTERS

People rally to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen.

REUTERS

Palestinian scouts take part in celebrations marking the birth of Islam's Prophet Muhammed, known in Arabic as the "Mawlid al-Nabawi," in occupied East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, Palestine.

AFP

Palestinian scouts take part in celebrations marking the birth of Islam's Prophet Muhammed, known in Arabic as the "Mawlid al-Nabawi," in occupied East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, Palestine.

AFP

Syrians shop at a market as they celebrate the birth of Islam's Prophet Muhammed, known in Arabic as the "Mawlid al-Nabawi" holiday, in the capital Damascus, Syria.

AFP

People attend a rally marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen.

REUTERS

People attend a rally marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen.

REUTERS

People attend a rally marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen.

REUTERS

Palestinians celebrate on the occasion of Mawlid al-Nabawi (the birthday of Prophet Muhammad), in the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine.

EPA

Students take part in a religious procession ahead of the Mawlid al-Nabawi celebrations, which mark the birth date of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore, Pakistan.

AFP

A baker holds a tray of salted cookie rings called "kandil simidi" made exclusively to mark Muslim holy nights, Eskişehir, Türkiye.

IHA

Muslims mark Mawlid al-Nabi at the Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani Mosque Complex in Baghdad, Iraq.

AA

Bosnian Muslims attend a Mawlid ceremony in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

AA

Muslims attend Mawlid celebrations at the Grand Mosque in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

AA

Muslims attend a Mawlid ceremony at the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB)-run Cologne Central Mosque, Germany.

AA

Muslims attend a Mawlid ceremony at a mosque repaired by the Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TIKA) in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region.

AA

