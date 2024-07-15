TRT's prestigious platform for script development and co-production, "TRT 12 Punto," celebrated its sixth edition this year with a dazzling awards ceremony. The event, which took place on Sunday night, saw Hollywood star Ghassan Massoud deliver a memorable speech as he presented awards to deserving recipients.

"TRT 12 Punto," recognized as Türkiye's first and only initiative dedicated to the cinema industry, honored its winners during a star-studded ceremony. Ghassan Massoud, a member of the jury for TRT 12 Punto and an acclaimed actor, captivated the audience with his speech that left a lasting impression on the evening.

In the "TRT International Co-Production" category, Ghassan Massoud presented the award to director Stephan Komandarev for his project "Made in EU." On stage, Massoud emphasized, "Palestine belongs to Palestinians today, tomorrow and forever, in Turkish, Arabic and all languages of the world."

The evening also featured "Special Screenings of Palestinian Cinema" held outdoors.

As part of this year's TRT 12 Punto, significant contemporary Palestinian films were showcased in the "Palestinian Cinema Special Section," aiming to raise awareness about the genocide in Palestine, foster empathy and promote dialogue. Palestinian directors Maha Haj, Kamal Aljafari and Mai Masri graced Istanbul as guests of TRT 12 Punto. Films such as Maha Haj's "Mediterranean Fever," Kamal Aljafari's "A Fidai Film," Annemarie Jacir's "Wacib" and Mai Masri's "3000 Nights" were screened outdoors, engaging audiences in powerful storytelling under the stars.