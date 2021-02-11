Daily Sabah logo

Lunar New Year dampened by COVID-19 pandemic

by REUTERS Feb 11, 2021 12:09 pm +03 +03:00

A worker disinfects Yuyuan, or Yu Garden, near an ox installation set up ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai, China on Jan. 27, 2021.

Travel curbs have been reignited in China ahead of the celebrations, dealing a great blow to domestic tourism.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman waits in the departure hall of Beijing South Railway station ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease outbreak are seen at a market selling Spring Festival ornaments ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, in Beijing, China on Jan. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Security guards wearing face masks carry a giant balloon in the shape of a fish ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden in Shanghai, China on Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man wearing a protective face mask washes a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, demonstrates a dance with an ox mask designed for Lunar New Year at a training center, during an interview with Reuters, in Muar, Malaysia on Feb. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Women wearing protective face masks wipe religious figurines ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A family poses for a selfie while wearing their face masks during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, Jan. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker wearing protective gear following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sanitizes an entrance of a railway station as the Spring Festival travel season begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China on Jan. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb. 4, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, Jan. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past Lunar New Year decoration at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People shop while wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People wearing face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease look at a man making figures using traditional sugar-blowing techniques near Qianmen street ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, in Beijing, China on Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Incense sticks are prepared at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People pray at a temple ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a face mask looks on ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

