Actor Kenan Işık, who had been in a coma for 10 years due to a brain hemorrhage, passed away at the age of 76 on Monday.

Kenan Işık was a well-known Turkish actor, television host and writer. He was recognized for his work on television, particularly for hosting the Turkish version of the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" He also had a significant acting career, appearing in various TV series and films. Işık was celebrated for his contributions to Turkish entertainment and had a significant impact on the industry throughout his career.