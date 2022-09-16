Female aerobatics pilot to represent Türkiye overseas at centenary

Semin Öztürk Şener, Türkiye's first professional female aerobatic pilot, will wave the star and crescent at international airshows for the centenary of the Republic in 2023.
Following in the footsteps of her father Ali Ismet Öztürk, Turkey's first professional female aerobatic pilot, 31-year-old Şener, began her aviation adventure in her childhood and made her first flight in 2015, at the Necati Artan Facilities in the Sivrihisar district of Eskişehir, Türkiye, Sept. 16, 2022.
She does not worry about the ground when she is in the sky.
"We have a very good team. I forget everything when I'm up in the sky. I just concentrate on my flight. Discipline and concentration are very important in flights. My children also support me. This is how I manage. Pars is very curious. When he sees a plane, he immediately starts doing something. He has a lot of interest in the technical part," Şener said.
