Female aerobatics pilot to represent Türkiye overseas at centenary

Semin Öztürk Şener, Türkiye's first professional female aerobatic pilot, will wave the star and crescent at international airshows for the centenary of the Republic in 2023.

Following in the footsteps of her father Ali Ismet Öztürk, Turkey's first professional female aerobatic pilot, 31-year-old Şener, began her aviation adventure in her childhood and made her first flight in 2015, at the Necati Artan Facilities in the Sivrihisar district of Eskişehir, Türkiye, Sept. 16, 2022.

AA