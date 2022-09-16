Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Female aerobatics pilot to represent Türkiye overseas at centenary

by Anadolu Agency Sep 16, 2022 9:29 pm +03 +03:00

Semin Öztürk Şener, Türkiye's first professional female aerobatic pilot, will wave the star and crescent at international airshows for the centenary of the Republic in 2023.

Following in the footsteps of her father Ali Ismet Öztürk, Turkey's first professional female aerobatic pilot, 31-year-old Şener, began her aviation adventure in her childhood and made her first flight in 2015, at the Necati Artan Facilities in the Sivrihisar district of Eskişehir, Türkiye, Sept. 16, 2022.

AA

Şener has been completing her preparations for the "Sivrihisar Air Shows 2022" to be held at the Necati Artan Facilities at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center.

AA

Şener, who has given more than 30 performances at home and abroad, performed at Izmir Bay on Sept. 9, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Izmir's liberation from enemy occupation.

AA

Şener is seen in the cockpit as she readies herself for takeoff.

AA

Şener, who plans to hold flights in several countries in Europe in 2023 – the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye – aims to make a name for Türkiye and Turkish women in aviation internationally.

AA

Stating that many things changed in her life when she became a mother, Şener explained that her life became more beautiful with her 2-year-old son Pars and 7-month-old daughter Maysa.

AA

She does not worry about the ground when she is in the sky.

"We have a very good team. I forget everything when I'm up in the sky. I just concentrate on my flight. Discipline and concentration are very important in flights. My children also support me. This is how I manage. Pars is very curious. When he sees a plane, he immediately starts doing something. He has a lot of interest in the technical part," Şener said.

AA

Şener added that she will also perform at the Istanbul Air Show, which will be held in Istanbul between Oct. 6-8.

AA

