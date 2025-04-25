Argentinian Jewish actor Norman Briski condemned Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people, stating, "When we defend humanity, I am accused of anti-Semitism."

Briski made these remarks after criticizing Israel's attacks on Gaza during the Martin Fierro Film Awards in Buenos Aires on Oct. 22, 2024. Despite facing criticism for his stance, he received a mix of reactions, including generally positive feedback from the public.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) in Buenos Aires, Briski shared that upon being informed he would receive two awards at the Martin Fierro Film Awards ceremony, he decided to publicly state, "Gaza will never be defeated." He emphasized that even if he won additional awards, he would continue expressing the same sentiments without hesitation.

Briski expressed that Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza did not come as a surprise to him. He questioned how children could be killed and civilians mercilessly bombed after calls for peace or a cease-fire, urging citizens to take responsibility for such atrocities.

The actor pointed out that the debate surrounding anti-Semitism has been manipulated, explaining: "I believe we must stop this contradiction. When we speak out, we do not see Palestinians or Jews; we see the suffering of people. It is important to stop blaming everything on Hamas."

Reflecting on the public’s reaction to his statements about Gaza, Briski shared that he felt a deep sense of solidarity. "There is a feeling that makes me continue this fight with joy. I feel deep solidarity, and it makes me very happy when people want to interview me, talk to me and share thoughts of brotherhood. On the streets, people greet me, hug me and show me love. This is the most common reaction I encounter in my daily life. Of course, there are those who openly reject my views, including some of my relatives, but I have no doubt that this stance brings me honor. Defending a people's noble struggle fills me with great pride."

Global support for Palestine

Briski also noted the global protests in support of Palestine, particularly in universities across the United States, where students have expressed solidarity. He criticized the U.S. government for punishing young people who express their support for Palestine, which he believes contradicts the principles of free speech.

Briski emphasized the importance of not staying silent against Israel and the U.S. He criticized Israel for expanding its occupation plans through military opportunism, stating: "What we need to do is share what is happening. The evidence is clear and people must react. We must build brotherhood to defend the Palestinian people – an extraordinary and unique people."

Racism, discrimination

Briski shared his concerns that the racial and discriminatory attitudes of Israel toward Palestinians have hindered the possibility of peaceful coexistence. He argued: "The Jewish people fought great struggles in the past, but this was based on an agreement with the British. This distorts the potential for a harmonious life based on love between peoples. Israel's treatment of Palestinians can clearly be labeled as racism. It prevents the peoples from coming closer."

Briski also noted the international solidarity shown towards Palestinians, pointing out that the United Nations issues daily statements against Israel. He viewed the arrest warrant issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a reflection of growing global opposition to Israel’s actions.

Future of Gaza

Regarding Gaza's future, Briski expressed doubt about the possibility of a cease-fire or Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

"At present, I see this situation as very difficult and complex. Even imagining it seems nearly impossible. What happens in the Middle East, including the processes involving Syria and Russia, is interconnected. These possibilities seem distant and challenging. Because in this situation, it’s not about being right – power is more effective than anything else. Being right is not enough. As Cuban hero Jose Marti once said, 'Being right is not enough. We’ve been right for a long time, but that alone hasn’t been enough to change the world.'"