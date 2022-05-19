Refik Anadol's site-specific installation in Italy's Palazzo Strozzi

Turkish media artist Refik Anadol concentrates on the relationship between digital and physical architecture in his site-specific installation, "Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams," in which the algorithms of artificial intelligence (AI) create illusions that challenge the notion of reality.
