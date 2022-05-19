Daily Sabah logo

Refik Anadol's site-specific installation in Italy's Palazzo Strozzi

by Anadolu Agency May 19, 2022 12:06 pm +03 +03:00

Visitors photograph the hypnotic, dynamic installation by Refik Anadol at Palazzo Strozzi during the art exhibition “Let’s Get Digital!", May 17, 2022, Florance, Italy.

(AA)

Contemporary art center Palazzo Strozzi opens "Let’s Get Digital!," one of the first and most significant shows in Italy to focus on digital art, May 17, 2022.

(AA)

"Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams" by Turkish media artist Refik Anadol is seen with an informatory sign of the "Let’s Get Digital!" exhibition, Florance, Italy, May 17, 2022.

(AA)

A view from the new installation "Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams" by Turkish media artist Refik Anadol at Palazzo Strozzi during the art exhibition named “Let’s Get Digital“,Florance, Italy, May 17, 2022.

(AA)

The new installation "Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams" by Turkish media artist Refik Anadol takes visitors on an immersive journey in the famous Renaissance courtyard at Palazzo Strozzi during the art exhibition “Let’s Get Digital“, Florance, Italy, May 17, 2022,

(AA)

Turkish media artist Refik Anadol concentrates on the relationship between digital and physical architecture in his site-specific installation, "Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams," in which the algorithms of artificial intelligence (AI) create illusions that challenge the notion of reality.

(AA)

A visitor photographs the installation by Refik Anadol at Palazzo Strozzi during the art exhibition “Let’s Get Digital“, May 17, 2022, Florance, Italy.

(AA)

A close-up from "Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams" by Refik Anadol at “Let’s Get Digital," Florance, Italy, May 17, 2022.

(AA)

"Machine Hallucinations - Renaissance Dreams" by Refik Anadol links to the works on show in the Palazzo Strozzi, where each room provides immersive art created by an array of creatives, Florance, Italy, May 17, 2022.

(AA)

