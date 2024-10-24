Argentinian actor Norman Briski, of Jewish descent, made headlines during his speech at the Martin Fierro Film Awards, stating emphatically, "Gaza will never be defeated." His remarks came against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, highlighting the plight of the affected population.

Receiving an award as a director and playwright, Briski passionately declared, "Gaza, Gaza, Gaza. Gaza will never be defeated. It doesn't matter if you applaud me or not, but I feel this in my blood. I defend a people that has been killed. Gaza."

While his comments received low applause, Briski emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who suffer silently. He stated, "Pay attention to what I say; I sprayed a lot of perfume today, and alongside those who applaud us, there are people buried in silence. We are not the industry of cinema; we are, in fact, its heroes."

The Martin Fierro Film Awards, organized by Argentine Radio and Television, are considered the country's most prestigious award ceremony, celebrating excellence in the film and television industry. Briski's statements underscore the intersection of art and activism, revealing the powerful role that artists can play in advocating for social justice.