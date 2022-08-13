India's colorful Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival kicks off

The three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) kicked off on July 13 with a rainbow of kites gracing the sky in India's coastal town of Mahabalipuram.

A young girl watches the kites flying in the sky during the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, Aug. 13, 2022.

EPA