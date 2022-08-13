India's colorful Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival kicks off

The three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) kicked off on July 13 with a rainbow of kites gracing the sky in India's coastal town of Mahabalipuram.
A young girl watches the kites flying in the sky during the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, Aug. 13, 2022.
According to the organizers, professional kite flyers from various countries, including Malaysia, Thailand and the United States, as well as those from India, will take part. Of the 10 teams that participate in the festival, six are from India and four from other countries.
A kite flyer flies kites during the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, Aug. 13, 2022.
Keeping the safety of birds in mind, the maximum height for flying the kites was set at 25 feet (7.5 meters).
Spectators watch the kites flying in the sky during the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, Aug. 13, 2022.
Because of its potential to harm people and animals, the use of manjha, a glass-coated synthetic string used to fly kites, was strictly prohibited at the festival. Manjha is so strong it can cut into flesh and has been tied to several deaths in recent years.
Spectators watch the kites flying in the sky during the three-day Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, Aug. 13, 2022.
