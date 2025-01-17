The Adil-i Mutlak exhibition, currently open at the Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center within Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, offers a groundbreaking exploration of Islamic calligraphy.

Aspiring to introduce a fresh perspective to the art form, the 2025 Albayrak Calligraphy Works exhibition features 13 calligraphy pieces centered on the theme of justice, along with examples of illumination art. The exhibition will run until Jan. 27, inviting art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in this unique display.

"Adil-i Mutlak" translates to "the Absolute Just" or "the One with Absolute Justice" in English. This term is commonly used as an attribute of God, emphasizing His justice as absolute, flawless and beyond all else. In Islamic art and religious texts, such attributes are often employed to highlight God’s greatness and divine perfect justice. The exhibition revolves around this theme, exploring the concept of justice from an artistic perspective.

Curator Yasemin Karaca described the event as a milestone for the Albayrak Calligraphy Collection, now in its 11th year. “This year, we introduced significant changes in our approach,” Karaca said. “Traditionally, the exhibition includes 12 calligraphy works, including the cover piece. However, we have expanded the scope by adding 12 illumination works and two digital pieces. This year, there is truly an 'exhibition within an exhibition.'”

Visitors examining the "Adil-i Mutlak" exhibition at Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

An exhibition within another

Karaca emphasized the unique nature of this year’s showcase, particularly its integration of new works by calligraphy artist Savaş Çevik. “The change in venue to Tophane-i Amire inspired us to reimagine how we present these masterpieces. We took on both the design and curation of the exhibition,” she said.

Highlighting Çevik’s contributions, she continued: “There are 18 new pieces by Savaş Çevik, which he describes as ‘muttasil makili’ – a style merging continuity and cubism. These works align with the seasonal themes of the Albayrak Calligraphy Calendar, from January’s cover piece to December’s finale. Alongside these, we’ve included installation works by young digital artists that reinterpret traditional illumination and encourage audience interaction.”

Dramatic atmosphere

The exhibition’s dramatic design drew particular praise from visitors. Large, suspended visuals dominate the space, blending words of justice from verses from the Holy Quran with intricate, colorful decorations. The striking use of color enhances the aesthetic appeal, creating a vivid interplay between tradition and modernity. Visitors are further captivated by the historic beauty of Tophane-i Amire, with its high, majestic ceilings and grand domes lending an ethereal, out-of-this-world feel to the exhibition.

“We enlarged a word from the Holy Quran’s verse, emphasizing justice and positioned it prominently on one side of the suspended circles,” Karaca explained. “On the reverse, delicate illumination details create a striking contrast. The height and ambiance of the venue amplify the effect, immersing viewers in a spiritual and artistic experience.”

A calligraphy artwork from the "Adil-i Mutlak" exhibition at Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2025. (DHA Photo)

The exhibition also features three-dimensional illuminated pieces, which Karaca described as “the heart of the exhibition.” These modern innovations, she noted, have attracted unprecedented interest.

“This exhibition is more contemporary and interactive than what we are used to seeing,” Karaca said. “It has sparked curiosity, especially among younger audiences, and brought visitors from outside the city. The works of master calligraphers and illuminators displayed here serve as a rich resource for future generations. We’re delighted to see that it has achieved its purpose.”

Vision of Savaş Çevik

For the first time, calligrapher Savaş Çevik presented his muttasil makili designs, featuring continuous, three-dimensional compositions of phrases such as Allahuekber and Kelime-i Tevhit. Inspired by the cubist movements of Picasso and Braque, Çevik’s works bring a novel perspective to calligraphy.

“These pieces eliminate the spaces between letters, creating a seamless, geometric flow,” Çevik said. “While inspired by cubism, the technique and discipline required in calligraphy make it distinct. I hope these innovations inspire young artists to explore new interpretations, ensuring the continued evolution of this traditional art.”

Timeless art

The "Adil-i Mutlak" exhibition blends classical tradition with contemporary design, offering a fresh take on Islamic art. With its innovative techniques and dynamic presentation, the event has captivated art enthusiasts and set a new standard for calligraphy exhibitions.

Visitors are encouraged to experience the exhibition’s unique blend of heritage and modernity before it closes on Jan. 27.

“We welcome everyone,” Karaca concluded. “This exhibition is a testament to the enduring relevance and limitless possibilities of calligraphy.”