The Istanbul Cinema Museum is currently hosting a comprehensive exhibition of works by renowned photographer Steve McCurry, widely regarded as one of the most exceptional visual artists of his time.

The exhibition features 51 of his works, including iconic pieces such as "Afghan Girl: Sharbat Gula," which became an emblematic image in the photographic world.

McCurry's works are known for documenting significant events and moments in history and capturing the essence of his subjects and their stories. The Istanbul exhibition presents an excellent opportunity for art enthusiasts to witness his unique style and approach firsthand.

The "Steve McCurry Photography" exhibition assembles 51 of his most well-known and remembered photographic works that he captured in different regions of the world over the past 30 years.

Along with the works he photographed during his trip to Istanbul in 2011, the exhibition also presents six previously unpublished works, including those of veteran Turkish photographer Ara Güler.

Steve McCurry, who garnered worldwide fame with photographs published in the June 1985 issue of National Geographic Magazine under the title "Afghan Girl," opens windows into other worlds with his clever presentation of forms and colors, shapes and symmetries.

Drawing power from the great curiosity he has for every living being on earth, the artist focuses on the brief moments of human experiences beyond language and cultural boundaries with his unique ability.

Capturing stories that fully reflect experiences lived in his works, Steve McCurry once said: "Most of my photos are grounded in people, I look for the unguarded moment, the essential soul peeking out and the experience etched on a person's face."

A photograph by Steve McCurry shows a young monk running along the wall over his peers, Shaolin Monastery, Hunan Province, China, April 8, 2016. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Cinema Museum)

Expressing that he conveys human emotions dominated by restlessness and the connection between the individual and their surroundings in his photographs, Steve McCurry continued: "It is our responsibility to honestly, completely and timely convey stories, about the place and situation we live, to the world."

The exhibition where the extraordinary works of Steve McCurry, who has won numerous prestigious awards and published 13 books on international platforms, can be visited at the Istanbul Cinema Museum until July 31.