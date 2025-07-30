The long-running relationship between pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom came to an official end just last month, after years of speculation and rumors about their possible split. The couple, who had remained silent despite ongoing gossip, finally confirmed their breakup.

Following the separation, reports suggest that Orlando Bloom has returned to his old flirty ways, embracing single life again and engaging in short-term romances. Meanwhile, Katy Perry has been focusing on her career.

Although they share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, their bond ultimately wasn’t enough to keep them together.

Surprising dinner companion

Amid the breakup news, Katy Perry made headlines for an unexpected reason. The singer was photographed having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Trudeau, who announced his separation from wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, was seen dining with Perry at Le Violon restaurant on July 28. Security personnel were reportedly present to ensure privacy during the meal, according to TMZ.

At one point during the evening, Perry was seen leaning across the table to hear better what Trudeau was saying, suggesting an engaged and lively conversation.

After dinner, the 40-year-old singer and the 53-year-old former Prime Minister met with chef Danny Smiles and headed into the kitchen to thank the restaurant staff, adding a friendly and personal touch to the evening.

This dinner took place while Katy Perry was on her "Lifetimes" tour, which included performances across five different cities.

Parallel paths

Both Perry and Trudeau have undergone significant life changes over the past year. Perry recently ended her engagement to Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau parted ways with Sophie Gregoire, with whom he shares three children: 17-year-old Xavier, 16-year-old Ella Grace and 11-year-old Hadrien.

Even after their breakup, Perry and Bloom took a family vacation together in Italy. They were joined not only by their daughter Daisy but also by Bloom’s son from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr, Flynn Christopher.