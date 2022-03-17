Globally famous former French actor Gerard Depardieu, who became a Russian citizen in 2013, announced his wish to spend more time in Istanbul and Dubai rather than his country. From now on, Depardieu will be staying on a fishing boat converted into a yacht.

Stating that he bought two big fishing boats, "One of them is in Dubai, I transformed my boat in Istanbul, which is used for tuna fishing, into an apartment." the famous actor said. His boat in Istanbul is currently in the Tuzla marina.

The 73-year-old actor became a Russian citizen in response to the law on higher taxes from the rich.

Speaking to the weekly L'Obs magazine, Depardieu said that he would go to France to shoot a film but he expressed his unwillingness to live in France, where he was born. He also stated that he put his house and vineyards in Paris up for sale. He desires a peaceful life within the waves.

Known for his passion for the sea and fishing, the artist brought the tuna fishing boat he bought from a friend in France to Turkey to redesign it and build a cruising yacht.

“I am very good with boats. I like the sea. I find peace. For this reason, I bought a classic fishing boat belonging to a friend of mine in France. Yachting is very advanced in Turkey. It is also more affordable than in Europe. I visited the shipyards that make yachts in Tuzla. The designs of the students in the yacht design competition were magnificent. They will redesign my boat here and when it is finished, I will tour the Aegean,” he said.