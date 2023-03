Ancient remains, such as an aqueduct and theater, in an ancient city in Türkiye's Hatay, survived the recent Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes which rocked the country's southeast. The structures have suffered numerous earthquakes throughout history

The ruins of the Ancient City of Epiphaneia, also known as the Issos Ruins and other names, in the Erzin district of Hatay, were not damaged by the recent mega-earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, March 3, 2023.

AA