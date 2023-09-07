Al Pacino, who became a father just three months ago, faces the difficult reality of his young wife leaving him. The 83-year-old acting legend welcomed a child with his 29-year-old spouse, Noor Alfallah and now, after a mere year of marriage, they have decided to part ways.

This shocking development, occurring only three months after the birth of their child, Roman, on June 6 in Los Angeles, has sent ripples of astonishment through the heart of Hollywood.

Amid this upheaval, Noor Alfallah has initiated legal proceedings to secure custody of Roman, possibly to obtain child support, as reported by various sources in the U.S. and the U.K.

Al Pacino, who has four children from previous relationships, has remained tight-lipped about this matter, offering no official statements. His relationship with Noor Alfallah had begun in April 2020.

It's worth noting that Alfallah has already submitted a court application for full custody of Roman, and it has come to light that both parents signed this document just six days after Roman's birth.