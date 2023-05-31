Leading Actor Al Pacino, known for his legendary performances and iconic roles, is set to embrace fatherhood once again as he prepares to welcome his fourth child into the world. The 82-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are eagerly anticipating their first child together, as Alfallah approaches her eighth month of pregnancy.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, a Kuwaiti American film producer, have been in a committed relationship since April 2022. Despite the significant age difference between the two, their bond remains strong and their excitement for this new chapter in their lives is palpable.

Father of three

Renowned actor Al Pacino, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Tony Montana in the iconic film "Scarface," is no stranger to fatherhood. The 82-year-old Oscar-winning actor has three children from his previous relationships.

He has twins named Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, 22 years old, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. He also has a daughter named Julie Pacino, 33 years old, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant.

Mick Jagger's former girlfriend

Noor Alfallah, the 29-year-old girlfriend of Al Pacino, has a history of high-profile relationships. Before her current partnership with the esteemed actor, Alfallah found herself in the company of renowned figures from the entertainment and business worlds.

One of her notable past relationships was with Mick Jagger, the legendary lead singer of the Rolling Stones, 79 years old. Alfallah also caught the attention of billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, aged 61, adding to her list of notable connections.

In 2019, there were rumors of a romantic involvement when Alfallah and Clint Eastwood, the esteemed actor and director at 93, were spotted together. However, it was later clarified that their relationship was merely friendly.

Alfallah has also been seen in the company of Eli Roth, the acclaimed star of "Inglourious Basterds," 51 years old, further highlighting her diverse social circle.

'Age difference doesn't matter'

Upon the revelation of their relationship in April 2022, insiders close to Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah shared that the significant age difference between the couple posed no obstacles to their bond. Sources confirmed to Page Six that the pair embraced their unique dynamic and found harmony in their partnership.

Hailing from Beverly Hills, Noor Alfallah has established her credentials in the film industry. She successfully completed her studies at the prestigious UCLA Film and Cinema School, equipping herself with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in production. With a passion for filmmaking, Alfallah continues to make strides in her professional journey, solidifying her role as a producer.

De Niro resemblance

In a parallel development, esteemed actor Robert De Niro, a close friend of Al Pacino, has also embarked on a new chapter of parenthood at 79. De Niro, known for his remarkable contributions to the film industry, welcomed a child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. This joyful addition to their family brings the total number of children for De Niro to seven.