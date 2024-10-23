The production company behind "Blade Runner 2049," Alcon Entertainment, has filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk, his electric vehicle company Tesla, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The lawsuit alleges the unauthorized use of footage from the film to promote Tesla's autonomous vehicle, the "Robotaxi."

According to a report by The New York Times, Alcon Entertainment officials claim that AI-generated images featuring scenes from "Blade Runner 2049" were used without permission during the Robotaxi's unveiling on Oct. 10. These images reportedly included a digital likeness of actor Ryan Gosling.

Alcon representatives stated that they rejected Musk's request to use footage from the film due to what they described as "extremely political, capricious and arbitrary behavior," which they felt sometimes bordered on hate speech. As a result, they have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Musk, Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Additionally, the officials noted they are discussing a partnership with other automotive brands for their upcoming television series "Blade Runner 2099," aiming to avoid jeopardizing these negotiations.

Warner Bros. Discovery not only distributed "Blade Runner 2049" but also hosted the Robotaxi presentation.

About 'Blade Runner 2049'

The original "Blade Runner," directed by Ridley Scott, was released in 1982. Its sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," directed by Denis Villeneuve, is renowned for its visual storytelling and thematic depth, following the legacy of its predecessor.